Rain postpones final round of Web.com Tour Championship
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rain Sunday postponed the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach Country Club until Monday.
Five-time PGA Tour winner Jonathan Byrd shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday in rainy, windy conditions to take the lead in the last of the four Web.com Tour Finals events that determine 25 PGA Tour cards.
Needing a high finish to regain his PGA Tour card, Byrd had a 20-under 193 total for a two-stroke lead over Sam Saunders. Byrd entered the week 66th in the race for 25 cards with $5,480. The winner will get $180,000.
