South Africa lead approaches 400 in 1st test vs. Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Captain Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma made half-centuries in an unbroken 133-run stand to take South Africa's lead to 379 runs over Bangladesh on Day 4 of the first test on Sunday.

Du Plessis was 77 not out and Bavuma 64 not out as South Africa reached 203-3 in its second innings at lunch. The South Africans added 149 runs in the day's first session for the loss of just Hashim Amla for 28.

South Africa remained in a dominant position in the series-opener after scoring 496-3 declared in the first innings and bowling Bangladesh out for 320. That was Bangladesh's highest total in a test in South Africa. Bangladesh is still looking for a first test win over the Proteas.