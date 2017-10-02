A capsule look at the Rockies-Diamondbacks playoff game
A look at the National League wild-card playoff between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks:
Schedule: Wednesday, at Phoenix, 8:08 p.m. (TBS).
Season Series: Arizona won 11-8.
Projected Lineups:
Rockies: CF Charlie Blackmon (.331, NL batting champ, 37 HRs, 104 RBIs, 14 triples, 14 SBs), 2B DJ LeMahieu (.310, 8, 64), 3B Nolan Arenado (.309, 37, 130), RF Carlos Gonzalez (.262, 14, 57, 34 doubles), SS Trevor Story (.239, 24, 82, 191 Ks), 1B Mark Reynolds (.267, 30, 97), LF Ian Desmond (.274, 7, 40), C Jonathan Lucroy (.265, 6, 40 with Rangers and Rockies; .310, 2, 13 in 46 games with Rockies).
Diamondbacks: RF David Peralta (.293, 14, 57), SS Ketel Marte (.260, 5, 18 in 73 games), 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.297, 36, 120, 94 BBs, .966 OPS), LF J.D. Martinez (.303, 45, 104, 1.066 OPS with Tigers and Diamondbacks), 3B Jake Lamb (.248, 30, 105), CF A.J. Pollock (.266, 14, 49 in 112 games), 2B Daniel Descalso (.233, 10, 51 in 131 games), C Jeff Mathis (.215, 2, 11 in 60 games) or Chris Iannetta (.254, 17, 43, .354 OBP).
Starting Pitchers:
Rockies: RH Jon Gray (10-6, 3.67 ERA in 20 starts, 110 1/3 IP).
Diamondbacks: RH Zack Greinke (17-7, 3.20, 215 Ks in 202 1/3 IP).
Relievers:
Rockies: RH Greg Holland (3-6, 3.61 ERA, 41/45 saves, tied for NL lead), LH Mike Dunn (5-1, 4.47), LH Jake McGee (0-2, 3.61, 3 saves), RH Scott Oberg (0-1, 4.94), RH Pat Neshek (5-3, 1.59 with Phillies and Rockies; 2-1, 2.45 in 28 games with Rockies), LH Chris Rusin (5-1, 2.65, 2 saves).
Diamondbacks: RH Fernando Rodney (5-4, 4.23, 39/45 saves, .200 opponents' batting average), RH Archie Bradley (3-3, 1.73, 79 Ks in 73 innings), LH Andrew Chafin (1-0, 3.51), LH Robbie Ray (15-5, 2.89, 218 Ks in 28 starts), LH Patrick Corbin (14-13, 4.03 in 33 games, 32 starts), RH Zack Godley (8-9, 3.37, 165 Ks in 26 games, 25 starts), RH David Hernandez (2-1, 4.82), RH Jimmie Sherfy (2-0, 0.00 in 10 2/3 innings).
Matchups:
It's the second
Big Picture:
Rockies: Under new manager Bud Black, the surprising Rockies (87-75) got off to a fast start and hung on down the stretch to take the second NL wild card. This is their fourth playoff appearance and first since 2009.
Diamondbacks: Just like the Rockies, Arizona (93-69) also flipped its record after going 69-93 last year. Lovullo preached communication from the first day of spring training and repeatedly uses the word "love" to describe team chemistry. ... New general manager Mike Hazen chose not to overhaul the roster, saying he saw enough talent. Instead, he tinkered around the edges. ... Arizona got off to a 6-1 start and was 44-26 on June 18 after a seven-game winning streak. Although the Diamondbacks couldn't keep up with the torrid pace set by Los Angeles in the NL West, they were in the playoff picture throughout. A franchise-record 13-game winning streak late in the season helped secure the No. 1 wild card. ... While the lineup was expected to be good, Arizona also got strong pitching. Only the Indians and Dodgers had a better ERA than the Diamondbacks (3.66). ... Goldschmidt led the team with 36 homers and 120 RBIs.
Watch For:
— MVP! MVP! MVP! Three top contenders for NL MVP are in this game: Goldschmidt, Blackmon and Arenado. Goldschmidt finished runner-up for the award in 2013 and 2015. Arenado hit 18 home runs on the road this season and 19 at home. Blackmon's 37 homers were the third-most by a leadoff hitter, trailing Alfonso Soriano's 38 in 2002 with the Yankees and 39 in 2006 with the Nationals.
— Ray in Reserve. The hard-throwing lefty had a breakout season and would figure to start Game 1 against the Dodgers if Arizona advances. Lovullo, however, said he wouldn't hesitate to use Ray for an inning or two in the wild-card game if needed.
— Wacky Wednesday. The Rockies have a winning record on every day of the week except one. They are 10-14 on Wednesdays, while the Diamondbacks are 15-10.
— Surging Center Fielder. Pollock came on strong at the end of the season after a subpar year at the plate. He batted .363 in September.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
