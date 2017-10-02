Advocaat calls up Virgil van Dijk for World Cup qualifiers
A
A
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat has called up Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk to bolster his back line for two crucial World Cup qualifiers.
Van Dijk was overlooked last week when Advocaat named a 24-man squad for the final Group A matches, against Belarus and Sweden. However, Van Dijk got a belated call-up Monday after starting a match for Southampton for the first time this season in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Stoke City.
The Dutch are third in Group A, four points behind France and three points adrift of Sweden.
The Netherlands, a three-time World Cup runner-up, is struggling to avoid missing its second straight major tournament, after failing to qualify for last year's European Championship in France.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee
-
'Targeted and they feel it:' Dartmouth teens get stark education on sex trade
-
‘It’s about the dream’: NDP supporters hail Jagmeet Singh’s leadership win
-
Teenager flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax following serious crash