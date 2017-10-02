AP source: Colts centre Bond lost for season with torn quad
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts
The source requested anonymity because the Colts had not announced the prognosis. Indy's normal Monday news conference was not held because of the team's late arrival following Sunday night's 46-18 loss at Seattle.
Bond, an undrafted rookie, started Indy's first four games. He was injured on the Colts' second play and left the field on a golf cart. Bond played at the University of Cincinnati and attended high school in Indy.
Starting
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .