Banged-up Chiefs offensive line loses Duvernay-Tardiff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs offensive line lost right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a left knee injury on their second offensive play Monday night against Washington.
Duvernay-Tardif, who signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension earlier this year, was blocking for Kareem Hunt when his knee got rolled over at an awkward angle. He remained on the field for a few minutes before the training staff helped him to the sideline.
The Chiefs were already playing without
Left tackle Eric Fisher missed practice with back spasms this week but started the game.
