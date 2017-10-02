Bayern winger Ribery out with torn ligament in left knee

MUNICH — Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery will be out for several weeks after tearing a ligament in his left knee during a Bundesliga game over the weekend.

The French player picked up the injury during a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin. He had to be carried off the field after stepping on the ball.

Bayern said in a statement that Ribery did not undergo surgery and that he has already started rehabilitation.

Bayern says "further therapy and training measures will be decided depending on the course of the healing process."