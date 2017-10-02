Cardinals' Markus Golden out for season with torn ACL

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Golden, a third-year pro whose 12 1/2 sacks led the Cardinals last season, was injured while rushing the passer in overtime of Sunday's 18-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He will need surgery after the swelling in his knee goes down coach Bruce Arians said.

"It breaks everybody's heart in there (locker room), because they know how hard he plays," Arians said. "It takes a lot of spirit out of the defence , because he brings it on every play."

Arians said any roster move to replace Golden could involve promoting a player from the practice squad or moving rookie Haason Reddick to Golden's spot in special defensive packages and continuing the rotation pattern in games, which includes backup Kareem Martin.

"Kareem has been playing extremely well," Arians said. "He's gotten more physical."

Golden had yet to get a sack this season, but he has started every game. He joins four other Cardinals on injured reserve, including star running back David Johnson and four-time Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati.

Iupati will need arm surgery and could be out two months. Defensive end Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries were also injured in practice last week and didn't play Sunday. Humphries could be a couple of weeks away from returning.

