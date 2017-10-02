Cavaliers moving Love to centre, Thompson to reserve role
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is being moved after all — from forward to
Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club's new starting
Lue has experimented with Love at
"He's a great passer," Lue said of Love. "Fives (
Lue said he spoke to Thompson about the switch and "it was great." Thompson started all 78 games at
"I told him I'm one guy you don't have to worry about," Thompson said. "I'm a team-first guy. I understand that at the end of the day it's about winning and if you win, we all look good — whether you come off the bench or you start. And it's not about who starts the game, it's about who is in the game in the fourth and who is finishing it. So, I'm not worried. The last time I came off the bench, if history repeats itself, we had a parade in June. So, I'll take it.
"I'm going to go for Sixth Man of the Year, put myself in position to do that."
Lue has more options this season after Cleveland's roster was overhauled with Irving being traded to Boston and the additions of Rose, Crowder, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Jeff Green.
Wade will likely be Cleveland's backup point guard until Thomas recovers from a hip injury, but Lue said he hasn't committed to that idea just yet.
As for Crowder, Lue said his defensive presence will free up James.
"With Jae starting at the four, LeBron's able to roam freely on the defensive end," Lue said. "Jae will take the toughest matchup between the 3s and the 4s and LeBron will be able to roam and kind of quarterback our
For now, James is sidelined with a sprained left ankle sustained last week in practice. Lue said the three-time champion will not play in Wednesday night's exhibition opener against Atlanta. James' injury is not believed to be serious, and the Cavs will make sure he's full healed before he plays.
Lue said he expects James on the court at some point in the preseason. Cleveland opens the regular season on Oct. 17 against Irving and the Celtics.
