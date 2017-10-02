Chiefs' Fisher, 6 banged-up Redskins active Monday night
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was active for Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins after he was questionable with a back injury that caused him to miss a pair of practices.
The Chiefs were without linebacker Dee Ford, who had been ruled out with a back injury, and
The Redskins listed six players as questionable and all were active Monday night.
Running back Rob Kelley was back after missing last week's game with a rib injury, and tight end Jordan Reed returned from a sternum injuries. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety D.J. Swearinger have been dealing with hamstring trouble, linebacker Mason Foster has been slowed by a shoulder injury and backup Will Compton has been dealing with a sore ankle.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Questioning whether I am Canadian': Some Edmonton Muslims fear backlash after attack
-
Two Canadians among dozens confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack