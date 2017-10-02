Dortmund keeper Buerki leaves Swiss team for dental surgery

GENEVA — Switzerland goalkeeper Roman Buerki has undergone dental surgery and withdrawn from the national team ahead of two decisive World Cup qualifying games.

The Swiss soccer federation says Buerki needs the operation for an infected tooth.

The Swiss team says treatment allowed Buerki to play recent games for Borussia Dortmund, including a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.

Buerki was unlikely to play next week. He is behind first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer as Group B leader Switzerland faces games against Hungary at home and at second-place Portugal.

Switzerland has called up Yvon Mvogo of Leipzig as a replacement, and forward Mario Gavranovic will replace injured midfielder Valon Behrami.