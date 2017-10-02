Sports

Gagliardini and Cristante replace Pellegrini in Italy squad

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and teammate Daniele De Rossi celebrate their side's 2-0 win at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Roma, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)

FLORENCE, Italy — Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has pulled out of the Italy squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has called up midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Bryan Cristante. It is a maiden call-up for Cristante.

Pellegrini picked up an unspecified injury in Sunday's 2-0 win at AC Milan and has been sent home from the Italy camp after tests.

Italy is facing somewhat of a crisis in midfield. Marco Verratti has already been replaced by the uncapped Nicolo Barella, while Daniele De Rossi is also reportedly struggling with injury.

The Azzurri host Macedonia in Turin on Friday before going to Tirana for their final World Cup qualifier against Albania three days later.

Italy is second in Group G, three points behind Spain.

