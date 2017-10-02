Raptors beat Clippers 121-113 to open pre-season in Honolulu

HONOLULU — Kyle Lowry led the way with 17 points in just 15 minutes as the Toronto Raptors opened their pre-season in Honolulu with a 121-113 win over the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

All five Toronto starters, and two players off the bench, scored in double figures.

CJ Miles and Serge Ibaka each had 12 points, DeMar DeRozan scored 11 and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. Norman Powell scored 16 off the bench for Toronto (1-0) while Delon Wright chipped in 11.

Blake Griffin led the Clippers (0-1) with a game-high 18.

Danilo Gallinari looked very good, scoring 17 points and making 10-of-12 free throws. Former Raptors sixth man Lou Williams also scored 17 for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley — who will likely replace Chris Paul as the starting point guard — scored 14.

It's the first of two games the Raptors and Clippers will play at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii campus.