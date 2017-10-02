Tigers' Cabrera comes to rescue of Venezuelan youth team

CARCAS, Venezuela — Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has long been an idol to baseball-playing youths in his native Venezuela, and now the 11-time All Star is a hero off the field as well after bailing out a team of young players who had been kept from going to a regional tournament by their country's economic crisis.

Venezuela's Baseball Federation on Monday confirmed that the under-10 national team was heading to the tournament in northern Mexico.

It's unclear if the tournament organizers will reschedule three games that were forfeited when the team missed them.