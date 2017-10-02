Tribute to Vegas shooting victims before Redskins-Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flags were lowered to half-staff and a moment of silence is planned to honour the victims of the Las Vegas shooting before Monday night's game between the Chiefs and Redskins.

The deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history Sunday night left at least 58 concertgoers dead and more than 500 injured. It also caused ESPN, which broadcasts Monday night games, to reverse course and show the national anthem before the game.

ESPN shows the anthem on rare occasions, such as the season's first Monday night game, which fell on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. But it also aired the anthem before last week's Cowboys-Cardinals game following leaguewide protests among players.

It was unclear what plans the Chiefs and Redskins had made for the anthem Monday night.

