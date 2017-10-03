Avs claim defenceman Patrik Nemeth off waivers from Stars
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche reinforced their
The 25-year-old
Nemeth joins a Colorado blue line that already includes Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, Mark Barberio, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Bigras and Anton Lindholm.
In other moves Tuesday, the Avalanche assigned goaltender Joe Cannata, along with
Colorado opens the regular season Thursday in New York against the Rangers.
