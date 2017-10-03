Ellsbury at DH for Yanks over Headley, Holliday in WC game
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jacoby Ellsbury will be the designated hitter for the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game, with manager Joe Girardi keeping Chase Headley and Matt Holliday on the bench.
Either Headley or Holliday was expected to be the DH, but Girardi will instead have both available to pinch hit. Aaron Hicks is in
Brett Gardner will lead off for New York, with AL MVP contender Aaron Judge second. Right-hander Luis Severino will start for the Yankees.
The Twins will have second baseman Brian Dozier batting first, a spot he held in the lineup 151 times this year. Joe Mauer will bat second, with Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario behind him.
Right-hander Ervin Santana is on the mound for Minnesota.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville