Former federal prosecutor Perconte hired by baseball union

NEW YORK — Jeffrey D. Perconte, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Chicago, has been hired by the Major League Baseball Players Association as an assistant general counsel.
The 39-year-old was a baseball tri-captain at Norte Dame in 2000 along with Matt Nussbaum, who joined the union staff in 2011 and was promoted to deputy general counsel in June.
Perconte, whose hiring was announced Tuesday, also received a law degree from Notre Dame and clerked for U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan. He was an associate at Winston & Strawn and a partner at Drinker Biddle.
