Hat trick earns Toronto FC wingback Justin Morrow MLS player of the week honours
Toronto FC wingback Justin Morrow has won MLS player of the week honours after his weekend hat trick against the New York Red Bulls.
The 4-2 win in Week 30 clinched the Supporters' Shield for Toronto as the team with the best regular-season record.
Morrow's scoring spree came in his 200th MLS appearance and marked only the second MLS hat trick by a defender (L.A. Galaxy's Jose Vasquez did it in 1997). Morrow is the second player in TFC history to score three goals in a game, joining Italian striker Sebastian Giovinco who has done it four times.
Morrow, who leads all MLS defenders this season with eight goals, also won the weekly award in Week 23.
The player of the week is chosen by the North American Soccer Reporters.
