Mariners won't bring back Bogar, Candaele to coaching staff
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — The Mariners will not bring back bench coach Tim Bogar and first base coach Casey Candaele next season.
Seattle announced the changes Tuesday for Bogar and Candaele, who had been with the Mariners for two seasons.
Manny Acta will take over for Bogar as bench coach and Scott Brosius will move from assistant coach to third base coach. Chris Prieto will move from being a special projects coach in charge of replay to first base coach for next season.
Seattle also intends to add another assistant coach and a bullpen coach.
Returning in their previous positions will be hitting coach Edgar Martinez and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'