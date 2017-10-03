Panthers sign veteran safety Jairus Byrd to fill injury void
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jairus Byrd to help fill in for veteran Kurt Coleman, who'll miss at least a month with a knee injury.
Carolina placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jairus Byrd is a veteran of eight NFL seasons — the first five with Buffalo and the past three with New Orleans. A former second-round draft pick in 2009, Byrd has appeared in 106 games with 98 starts. He has 546 tackles, four sacks, 25 interceptions, 40 passes
He went to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2012 and 2013
Byrd started 15 games last season for the Saints, with 96 tackles, two interceptions and two passes
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'