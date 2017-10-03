Phillies don't plan to spend big in off-season
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies president Andy MacPhail says management had to persuade ownership to keep a lower payroll.
The team finished last in the NL East for the third time in four years and hasn't reached the
"I'm very encouraged by what I've seen and I saw a lot of positives," MacPhail said Tuesday.
He cited Philadelphia's record over the last 70 games (35-35) and winning mark against division opponents (39-37) as part of the reason for optimism. Overall, the Phillies were 66-96.
MacPhail said the ownership group led by John Middleton is eager to win and willing to spend whatever money is necessary to accomplish the goal. The Phillies used to have one of the highest payrolls in the majors, but management feels this
"They didn't react extraordinarily well to the plan," MacPhail said of ownership's initial reaction, adding that it's on board now.
He also made it clear the team won't pass up an opportunity to add an expensive player if he's the right fit. But MacPhail said he feels it's best to allocate financial resources to other areas. The team plans to install a new field, add lighting, improve the speaker system and upgrade the fan experience throughout the ballpark.
Analytics and sports science are major priorities along with increasing the scouting staff internationally and on the domestic level.
"We have to seek competitive advantages, especially if resources are not deployed toward payroll," MacPhail said.
Rookies Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams came up from the minors and energized the
"This is as deep an organization as I've ever been involved with," MacPhail said.
Hiring a new manager to replace Pete Mackanin will be general manager Matt Klentak's first priority in the
But don't expect the Phillies to spend big bucks on high-profile free agents like Yu Darvish or Jake Arrieta.
"My philosophy hasn't changed," MacPhail said. "There are times you have to dive into that pool, but it's not my
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
___
Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'