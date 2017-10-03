Predators send Gaudreau, Kamanev to AHL, set opening roster
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have set their roster for Thursday night's season opener at Boston by assigning Frederick Gaudreau and Vladislav Kamenev to their AHL affiliate and designating
The Predators announced the moves Tuesday.
Bonino broke a foot in the Stanley Cup Final playing with Pittsburgh, and he had surgery after signing with Nashville as a free agent . Bonino said at the start of training camp that he was on target to return to the lineup by the season opener.
Ellis had knee surgery after the Final and isn't expected to return until late December or January.
Nashville also kept eight
