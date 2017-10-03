QMJHL Roundup: Phelan's hat trick powers Tigres past Huskies 7-4
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — James Phelan had a hat trick as the Victoriaville Tigres sank the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-4 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.
Pascal Laberge put away the winner on the power play for the Tigres (4-0-0) at 16:39 of the second period. Chase Harwell, Mathieu Sevigny and Alexandre Grise also scored.
Jacob Neveu, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Alex Beaucage and Tyler Hinam replied for the Huskies (4-1-0).
Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 29 shots for Victoriaville. Zachary Emond kicked out 32 shots for Rouyn-Noranda.
