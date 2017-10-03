Quade Cooper to lead Baabaas against Wallabies
SYDNEY, Australia — Flyhalf Quade Cooper will captain a Barbarians selection against the Wallabies at Sydney later this month before the Australia squad's end of year tour to Japan and Europe.
Barbarians coach Alan Jones on Wednesday tweeted the news of Cooper's appointment. The 29-year-old former Wallabies playmaker has been playing for Brisbane City in Australia's national championship after being cut from Australia's Rugby Championship squad.
The 70-test veteran played his last international against Italy in June.
The Wallabies will play the Barbarians three days before departing for Japan where they will play a test en route to Europe.
