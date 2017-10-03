Sabres assign Nylander to AHL to set season-opening roster
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned 2016 first-round draft pick Alexander Nylander to the minors as part of a series of moves to set their season-opening roster.
Forward Sean Malone joined Nylander in being demoted to Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. The Sabres also placed forward Evan Rodrigues and
Rodrigues hurt a hand in a 3-0 loss to Toronto on Sept. 22. Falk missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.
The moves were made Tuesday, when NHL teams were required to establish their 23-player rosters.
Buffalo opens the season hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
