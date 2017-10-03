Saints lose veteran right tackle Strief to injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have placed right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve, possibly ending his season.

Strief left Sunday's victory over Miami in London with a knee injury. It was his second knee injury this season. He also was hurt in the season opener Sept. 11 at Minnesota and missed two games before returning last week.

Teams may re-activate up to two players off injured reserve. Teams also no longer have to immediately designate which players they plan to bring back when they first move them to injured reserve.

However, one of those players in New Orleans is expected to be cornerback Delvin Breaux, who fractured his fibula during training camp.

Strief is in his 12th NFL season and seventh as a starter.

