Signs point to Strasburg over Scherzer for Game 1 of NLDS
WASHINGTON — Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says he definitely plans to pitch in the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs despite tweaking his right hamstring in his final regular-season start.
Washington manager Dusty Baker says he is not sure who will pitch Game 1.
On Tuesday, Stephen Strasburg tossed a bullpen session off a mound during Washington's first pre-NLDS workout. Scherzer threw in the outfield grass.
Scherzer said his leg is OK when he runs or lift weights but hurts when he tries to pitch. He thinks he'll have a better idea about his status after a bullpen session Wednesday.
Washington hosts Chicago on Friday night.
