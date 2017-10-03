Twins, Yankees get wild during 45-minute first inning
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Talk about a wild start.
The Twins and Yankees took 45 minutes to play the first inning of Tuesday night's AL wild-card game, heading to the second tied at 3 in a frantic, seesaw start to this year's
Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario homered for Minnesota to help chase New York ace Luis Severino after just one out, but the Yankees got all those runs back on a three-run shot from Didi Gregorius in the bottom half.
The first inning included 81 pitches, seven full counts, two mound visits and a historic pitching change.
Severino matched the shortest start by a Yankees pitcher in
Dozier drove Severino's fifth pitch just over the wall in left field for the first leadoff homer in Twins
At that point — 17 pitches into Severino's night — reliever Chad Green started stretching in the bullpen.
A single and a double later, Severino's day was done.
Fans booed the 23-year-old All-Star as he walked off, but teammates gathered around for hugs and encouragement as he entered the dugout.
Green quickly restored a playoff energy to Yankee Stadium, striking out Byron Buxton and Jason Castro with runners at second and third to escape the jam.
Then the Yankees went to work on Twins starter Ervin Santana. Brett Gardner walked, Aaron Judge — showered with "MVP!" chants — poked a 3-2 pitch into
"I love the way they responded," New York manager Joe Girardi said during an in-game interview on ESPN.
Gregorius flipped his bat to the ground and put his head down, then looked into the Yankees dugout, screamed and flexed. Todd Frazier was there at the railing, pointing and shouting. Judge rounded the bases with a big grin and waited for Gregorius at the plate.
Santana
"Deflating," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.
___
Follow Jake Seiner on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jake_seiner
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
‘He saved my life’: Manitoba woman recounts Good Samaritan in Las Vegas attack
-
'A way for men to come together': Men Going Their Own Way just want to be left alone
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre