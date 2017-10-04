A capsule look at the Yankees-Indians playoff series
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A look at the best-of-five American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians:
___
Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Thursday, at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m. (FS1); Game 2, Friday, at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (MLB); Game 3, Sunday, at New York, 7:38 p.m. (FS1); x-Game 4, Monday, Oct. 9, at New York, TBA (FS1); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Cleveland, TBA (FS1).
x-if necessary.
___
Season Series: Indians won 5-2.
___
Projected Lineups:
Yankees: LF Brett Gardner (.264, 21 HRs, 63 RBIs, 96 runs, 23 SBs), RF Aaron Judge (.284, AL-leading 52, 114), C Gary Sanchez (.278, 33, 90 in 122 games), SS Didi Gregorius (.287, 25, 87), 2B Starlin Castro (.300, 16, 63 in 112 games), DH Chase Headley (.273, 12, 61) or Matt Holliday (.231, 19, 64 in 105 games), 1B Greg Bird (.190, 9, 28 in 48 games), CF Aaron Hicks (.266, 15, 52 in 88 games) or Jacoby Ellsbury (.264, 7, 39, 22 SBs in 112 games), 3B Todd Frazier (.213, 27, 76 with White Sox and Yankees).
Indians: SS Francisco Lindor (.273, 33, 89, 44 doubles, 15 SBs), CF Jason Kipnis (.232, 12, 35, only 90 games due to injury), 2B Jose Ramirez (.318, 29, 83, MLB-best 59 doubles, 91 extra-base hits), DH Edwin Encarnacion (.258, 38, 107, 104 BBs, 133 Ks), RF Jay Bruce (.254, 36, 101 with Mets and Indians), 1B Carlos Santana (.259, 23, 79, 88 BBs), 3B Giovanny Urshela (.224, 1, 15 in 67 games), LF Austin Jackson (.318, 7, 35 in 85 games), C Roberto Perez (.207, 8, 38 in 78 games) or Yan Gomes (.232, 14, 56 in 105 games).
___
Starting Pitchers:
Yankees: RH Sonny Gray (10-12, 3.55 ERA with Athletics and Yankees), LH CC Sabathia (14-5, 3.69), RH Masahiro Tanaka (13-12, 4.74, 194 Ks), RH Luis Severino (14-8, 2.98, 230 Ks in 193 1/3 IP).
Indians: RH Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19; 10-1, 2.60 since July 21), RH Corey Kluber (18-4, 2.25, 265 Ks, 5 CGs), RH Carlos Carrasco (18-6, 3.29, 226 Ks), RH Josh Tomlin (10-9, 4.98).
___
Relievers:
Yankees: LH Aroldis Chapman (4-3, 3.22, 22/27 saves in 52 games, 69 Ks in 50 1/3 IP), RH Dellin Betances (3-6, 2.87, 10/13 saves in 66 games, 100 Ks in 50 2/3 IP), RH David Robertson (9-2, 1.48, 14/16 saves in 61 games with Yankees and White Sox), RH Chad Green (5-0, 1.83, 103 Ks in 69 IP), RH Tommy Kahnle (2-4, 2.59, 96 Ks in 62 2/3 IP with Yankees and White Sox), RH Adam Warren (3-2, 2.35 in 44 games), LH Chasen Shreve (4-1, 3.77 in 44 games), LH Jordan Montgomery (9-7, 3.88 in 29 starts) or LH Jaime Garcia (5-10, 4.41 in 27 starts for Braves, Twins and Yankees).
Indians: RH Cody Allen (3-7, 2.94, 30/34 saves), RH Bryan Shaw (4-6, 3.52 in 79 games), LH Andrew Miller (4-3, 1.44, 95 Ks in 62 2/3 IP), RH Joe Smith (3-0, 3.33 in 59 games), LH Tyler Olson (1-0, 0.00 in 30 games), RH Mike Clevinger (12-6, 3.11 in 21 starts).
___
Matchups:
Rivals in the 1940s and 50s, the Yankees and Indians meet for the fourth time in the
___
Big Picture:
Yankees: One year into a youth movement, the Baby Bombers blossomed fast under 10th-year manager Joe Girardi and returned New York to the
Indians: It's championship or bust. After getting tantalizingly close in 2016, Cleveland will attempt to end a 68-year World Series title drought, the longest active dry spell in baseball. ... Indians pushed Chicago to 10 innings in Game 7 of the World Series last year before losing to the Cubs, who ended their 108-year wait. ... Following a sluggish start, Indians (102-60) grabbed control of the AL Central on June 26, went 55-20 after the All-Star break and ran away to a second straight division title. They were unstoppable down the stretch, reeling off an AL-record 22 consecutive wins, baseball's longest streak in 101 years. ... Francona preached to his players to "win today" and the Indians did just that, winning 33 of their last 37 regular-season games to finish with AL's best record and second-most wins in franchise history. ... Kluber has anchored the league's deepest pitching staff, which led the majors with a 3.30 ERA. ... Kluber, a
___
Watch For:
— Setup Scenario. A four-time All-Star, Betances struggled with his mechanics and control down the stretch, leading Girardi to have a quick hook in the late innings. The 6-foot-8 righty walked seven over his final 9 2/3 innings and finished with 44 walks, up from 28 last year. He didn't pitch in the wild-card win, but the Yankees probably will need Betances to deliver at some point against Cleveland.
— Center Stage. Kipnis came up as an outfielder before becoming a two-time All-Star second baseman. When rookie Bradley Zimmer broke his hand, and with Brantley and Brandon Guyer slowed by injuries, Francona gave Kipnis a chance in the outfield and he has held his own in
— Extra Bases. Sanchez had 16 passed balls, tied for the big league lead with Yasmani Grandal of the Dodgers. New York threw 53 wild pitches when Sanchez was behind the plate, second-most among major league catchers behind Jonathan Lucroy (58 with Texas and Colorado).
— Big Weapon. The 6-foot-7 Miller was magnificent in last year's
— Special Season. These Indians have the look and feel of a destined team. They have undeniable chemistry, confidence, All-Stars galore and in Francona, a manager who knows how to win in October. The goal from Day One wasn't to win the AL Central or have a record winning streak, but to get back to the World Series and finish the job.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball