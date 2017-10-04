A look at baseball's greatest teams - one for each franchise
The 2017 baseball season has in many ways been defined by the dominance of three teams.
The Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians all surpassed 100 wins, each enjoying extended runs that removed almost all doubt from their division races. The Astros were 42-16 by early June, then the Dodgers took off, winning 56 of 67 games during a stretch that almost defied description. When Los Angeles finally slumped, Cleveland stole the attention with a 22-game winning streak that set an American League record. The Dodgers finished 104-58, followed by the Indians at 102-60 and the Astros at 101-61.
It remains to be seen how that trio will fare in the
How about the greatest team in the storied history of the Yankees, Red Sox or Cardinals?
So AP writers all over the country teamed up to try to identify the sport's 30 standard bearers, the best team in the history of each current franchise. It's a subjective exercise, of course. Comparing eras is difficult, and the term "best" is hard to define. Is it simply the team that won the most games? The one that performed best in the
What follows, however, is undoubtedly a timeline of baseball greatness — teams that dominated their seasons in rare fashion, or at least lifted their franchises to significant heights. A World Series title was not a prerequisite for inclusion on this list, but
___
1902 PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Manager: Fred Clarke
Record: 103-36
Pythagorean Record: 103-36
Hall of Famers: Clarke, Honus Wagner, Jack Chesbro
Details: A year before the first modern World Series, the Pirates stormed through the National League with a .741 winning percentage — the equivalent of a 120-42 record today. They outscored their opponents by 335 runs and never lost more than two games in a row. Wagner, who played more in the outfield that season than at shortstop, led the league in runs, RBIs, stolen bases and OPS. Although Pittsburgh was dominant, it was a tumultuous period for baseball, with the NL and the new American League competing for players. The leagues finally reached a detente, and in 1903, Pirates owner Barney Dreyfuss approached Boston owner Henry Killilea and suggested a
___
1905 NEW YORK GIANTS
Manager: John McGraw
Record: 105-48
Pythagorean Record: 105-48
Hall of Famers: McGraw, Christy Mathewson, Roger Bresnahan, Joe McGinnity
Details: Mathewson won the pitching triple crown and backed it up in the World Series with three shutouts in six days. McGraw used only six pitchers all season, led by Mathewson (31-9, 1.28 ERA) and fellow 20-game winners McGinnity and Red Ames. In a sign of the times, the Giants stole 291 bases and hit 39 home runs — and both marks led the National League. One of the most noteworthy players on the team made only one appearance and never came to the plate. Archie "Moonlight" Graham — made famous in the movie "Field of Dreams" — made his only major league appearance June 29.
___
1906 CHICAGO CUBS
Manager: Frank Chance
Record: 116-36
Pythagorean Record: 115-37
Hall of Famers: Chance, Mordecai Brown, Joe Tinker, Johnny Evers
Details: There wasn't a great deal of parity during the first decade of the 20th century, when teams routinely surpassed 100 victories despite a shorter season. Chicago's record win total has been matched only once, by Seattle in 2001. The 1906 Cubs featured the famed Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance double play trio, and Brown (26-6, 1.04 ERA) had one of his best seasons on the mound. The blemish on this team's legacy was the loss in the World Series to the White Sox. Even in the old days, anything could happen in a short series.
Honorable Mention: The Cubs dipped to 107 wins in 1907 and 99 in 1908, but they won the World Series both those years. It would be over a century before their next title, and the team that won it in 2016 was a worthy one, outscoring opponents by 252 runs during a 103-win season. After Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and the rest of the Cubs made it through three tough
___
1912 BOSTON RED SOX
Manager: Jake Stahl
Record: 105-47
Pythagorean Record: 102-50
Hall of Famers: Tris Speaker, Harry Hooper
Details: In the year Fenway Park opened, the Red Sox won the pennant by 14 games, going 19-2 against the not-yet-rival and not-yet-Yankees New York Highlanders. Speaker batted .383 to claim MVP
___
1917 CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Manager: Pants Rowland
Record: 100-54
Pythagorean Record: 101-53
Hall of Famers: Eddie Collins, Ray Schalk, Red Faber
Details: Two years before their scandalous appearance in the 1919 World Series, the White Sox won 100 games for the only time in franchise history. Eddie Cicotte went 28-12 with a 1.53 ERA and 29 complete games, and Shoeless Joe Jackson batted .301. Happy Felsch hit .308 and led the team in RBIs. Faber won the final two games of the World Series, pitching the last two innings of Game 5 in relief, then going the full nine as the starter in the finale.
___
1927 NEW YORK YANKEES
Manager: Miller Huggins
Record: 110-44
Pythagorean Record: 109-45
Hall of Famers: Huggins, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Earle Combs, Waite Hoyt, Tony Lazzeri, Herb Pennock
Details: The sport's most successful franchise reached mythical heights in 1927, when Ruth hit 60 home runs and did not even lead the team in total bases. That distinction went to Gehrig, who batted .373 with 47 homers, 52 doubles and 18 triples. By themselves, Ruth and Gehrig outhomered every other major league team except the Giants, who barely surpassed that duo with 109. The Yankees' supporting cast was impressive too, with Combs leading the American League in hits and Hoyt winning 22 games. Ruth hit the only two homers of New York's World Series sweep.
___
1929 PHILADELPHIA ATHLETICS
Manager: Connie Mack
Record: 104-46
Pythagorean Record: 100-50
Hall of Famers: Mack, Lefty Grove, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons, Mickey Cochrane, Eddie Collins
Details: After back-to-back years as runners-up to Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and the Yankees, the A's broke through in a big way, beating out New York by 18 games to begin a run of three straight pennants. Simmons led the American League with 157 RBIs and 373 total bases, Foxx posted a league-best .463 on-base percentage, and Cochrane hit .331. But the team really excelled on the mound, giving up 97 fewer runs than anyone in the AL. Grove went 20-6 with a league-leading 2.81 ERA. The highlight of the World Series came in Game 4, when Philadelphia scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to wipe out an 8-0 deficit. In the following game, the A's scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, wrapping up the title on Bing Miller's double.
___
1935 DETROIT TIGERS
Manager: Mickey Cochrane
Record: 93-58
Pythagorean Record: 97-54
Hall of Famers: Cochrane, Hank Greenberg, Charlie Gehringer, Goose Goslin
Details: Greenberg surpassed 100 RBIs by the All-Star break and went on to win American League MVP
___
1942 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
Manager: Billy Southworth
Record: 106-48
Pythagorean Record: 107-47
Hall of Famers: Southworth, Stan Musial, Enos Slaughter
Details: The 21-year-old Musial showed signs of stardom in his first full season, while teammate Mort Cooper won MVP
___
1948 CLEVELAND INDIANS
Manager: Lou Boudreau
Record: 97-58
Pythagorean Record: 104-51
Hall of Famers: Boudreau, Joe Gordon, Bob Lemon, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Satchel Paige
Details: Cleveland's most recent World Series winner was loaded with Hall of Famers, and Boudreau, the manager, was also the shortstop. He hit .355 in an MVP season. Gordon contributed 32 home runs and Ken Keltner hit 31. Lemon won 20 games and pitched 10 shutouts, Gene Bearden led the league in ERA, and the ageless Paige made his major league debut, going 6-1 down the stretch to give the Indians a boost in a tight American League race. Boudreau homered twice in a one-game playoff against the Red Sox that decided the pennant, and then Cleveland beat Boston's National League team in the World Series .
Honorable Mention: The 1954 Indians won 111 games, although the 1948 team actually had a higher run differential. Cleveland was swept in the World Series by Willie Mays and the Giants in '54. The Indians went 100-44 in a shortened season in 1995, when baseball returned from the strike that had begun the previous year. Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome and Kenny Lofton turned that team into an offensive powerhouse, but Cleveland couldn't overcome Atlanta's pitching in the World Series.
___
1955 BROOKLYN DODGERS
Manager: Walter Alston
Record: 98-55
Pythagorean Record: 95-58
Hall of Famers: Alston, Duke Snider, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Sandy Koufax, Tom Lasorda (inducted as manager)
Details: Four times in the previous eight years, the Dodgers had reached the World Series and lost to the Yankees. In 1955, this beloved group finally brought Brooklyn the title. Campanella won MVP
It came down to Game 7 at Yankee Stadium, and there would be no more waiting for next year. With the help of a stirring catch by Sandy Amoros in left field, Johnny Podres shut out New York in the finale.
___
1957 MILWAUKEE BRAVES
Manager: Fred Haney
Record: 95-59
Pythagorean Record: 93-61
Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn, Red Schoendienst
Details: Aaron won the only MVP of his brilliant career at age 23, leading the National League with 44 homers and 132 RBIs while batting .322. He teamed with Mathews (32 HRs, 94 RBIs) to give Milwaukee a potent 1-2 punch in the middle of the lineup. Spahn, the winningest left-hander in major league history, finished 21-11 at age 36 and took the Cy Young Award. Lew Burdette had three wins against the Yankees in the World Series, including shutouts in Games 5 and 7.
___
1965 MINNESOTA TWINS
Manager: Sam Mele
Record: 102-60
Pythagorean Record: 100-62
Hall of Famers: Harmon Killebrew
Details: Zoilo Versalles was the American League MVP and won a Gold Glove at shortstop to lead the Twins to a club record in victories, and teammate and fellow Cuba native Tony Oliva earned his second straight batting title. Six Twins played in the All-Star game that summer, and the team won its first pennant since moving to Minnesota from Washington in 1961. But after winning the first two games of the World Series, the Twins couldn't close out Los Angeles. They struck out 10 times against Sandy Koufax in a 2-0 loss in Game 7.
___
1970 BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Manager: Earl Weaver
Record: 108-54
Pythagorean Record: 104-58
Hall of Famers: Weaver, Jim Palmer, Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson
Details: Weaver's Orioles were at their peak from 1969-71, when they won 109, 108 and 101 games. They only won one World Series in that span, but that title came in emphatic fashion, with Brooks Robinson hitting .429 in the series against Cincinnati to go along with his usual sparkling
___
1976 CINCINNATI REDS
Manager: Sparky Anderson
Record: 102-60
Pythagorean Record: 103-59
Hall of Famers: Anderson, Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez
Details: Since the start of divisional play in 1969, the Reds are the only team to make it through a
___
1982 MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Managers: Buck Rodgers and Harvey Kuenn
Record: 95-67
Pythagorean Record: 97-65
Hall of Famers: Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers, Don Sutton
Details: The Brewers went 72-43 under Kuenn, with Yount — who was still a shortstop back then — winning MVP
___
1986 NEW YORK METS
Manager: Davey Johnson
Record: 108-54
Pythagorean Record: 103-59
Hall of Famers: Gary Carter
Details: After winning 98 games but falling just short of the playoffs the previous year, the brash and cocky Mets set out to demolish the competition in 1986, and that's exactly what they did. Loaded with pitching, power, speed and depth, the Mets outscored their opponents by 205 runs and ran away with the NL East behind Carter, Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry. Then they outlasted Houston and Boston in epic
___
1993 TORONTO BLUE JAYS
Manager: Cito Gaston
Record: 95-67
Pythagorean Record: 91-71
Hall of Famers: Roberto Alomar, Paul Molitor, Rickey Henderson
Details: Fresh off their first World Series title the previous season, the Blue Jays began their pursuit of a repeat with the help of a torrid first half by John Olerud, who was still hitting over .400 at the start of August. Olerud won the batting title at .363, with teammates Molitor and Alomar finishing second and third. It almost seemed unfair when the Blue Jays added Henderson in late July. Joe Carter capped Toronto's two-year run with his World Series-winning home run against Philadelphia.
Honorable Mention: The 1992 Blue Jays had a similar roster to the 1993 team. Instead of Molitor and Henderson, they had Dave Winfield and late-season addition David Cone. In 1985, Toronto won a franchise-record 99 games under Bobby Cox before losing to Kansas City in a seven-game ALCS. The core of that team — Dave Stieb, Jesse Barfield, George Bell and Jimmy Key — was outstanding but has been somewhat overshadowed by the title winners from the following decade.
___
1994 MONTREAL EXPOS
Manager: Felipe Alou
Record: 74-40
Pythagorean Record: 70-44
Hall of Famers: Pedro Martinez
Details: Winners of 20 of 23, the Expos had the best record in baseball and a six-game NL East lead on Atlanta when a strike in the middle of August ended the season. Montreal was then left to wonder what might have been if the Expos had been able to keep their young roster together. Reliever John Wetteland was traded to the Yankees and won World Series MVP
___
1998 HOUSTON ASTROS
Manager: Larry Dierker
Record: 102-60
Pythagorean Record: 106-56
Hall of Famers: Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Randy Johnson
Details: Bagwell and Biggio were mainstays by the time the Astros reached their peak, winning four NL Central titles between 1997-2001. The '98 team took the division by a 12
Honorable Mention: The Astros won 97 games and another division title in 1999, losing again in the NLDS. Johnson was no longer on the team, but Mike Hampton won 22 games and Jose Lima won 21. Houston's lone pennant came in 2005 with a team that went only 89-73 during the regular season. The trio of Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte and Roy Oswalt gave the Astros enough pitching to be a threat, and Oswalt won twice in the NLCS before Houston was swept by the White Sox in the World Series.
___
1998 SAN DIEGO PADRES
Manager: Bruce Bochy
Record: 98-64
Pythagorean Record: 93-69
Hall of Famers: Tony Gwynn
Details: Invigorated by the acquisition of Kevin Brown, the Padres won a franchise-record 98 games but were still an afterthought heading into the playoffs, where they had to beat the 102-win Astros and the 106-win Braves to win the National League pennant . Then the 114-win Yankees awaited in the World Series. Gwynn hit a two-run homer off the facade at Yankee Stadium in Game 1, but that was the only really memorable moment for San Diego in New York's four-game sweep. Trevor Hoffman led the majors with 53 saves — this was the season when he began entering from the bullpen to the ominous strains of "Hells Bells" by AC/DC. Greg Vaughn hit his 50th home run in the final game of the regular season.
___
2001 SEATTLE MARINERS
Manager: Lou Piniella
Record: 116-46
Pythagorean Record: 109-53
Hall of Famers: None
Details: After losing Alex Rodriguez to free agency, the Mariners tore through the American League with one of the greatest regular seasons in baseball history. Ichiro Suzuki arrived from Japan and immediately won MVP
___
2001 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Manager: Bob Brenly
Record: 92-70
Pythagorean Record: 95-67
Hall of Famers: Randy Johnson
Details: After adding Curt Schilling the previous year, the Diamondbacks had a 1-2 punch for the ages at the top of their rotation with him and Johnson. Luis Gonzalez carried the
___
2002 ANAHEIM ANGELS
Manager: Mike Scioscia
Record: 99-63
Pythagorean Record: 101-61
Hall of Famers: None
Details: The 2002 Angels were easy to overlook. They finished second to AL West rival Oakland after the Athletics won 20 games in a row during the second half of the season. Garret Anderson was Anaheim's lone All-Star that year. The team may have been best known for its Rally Monkey that would appear on the big screen during games, but after entering the
___
2003 FLORIDA MARLINS
Managers: Jeff Torborg, Jack McKeon
Record: 91-71
Pythagorean Record: 87-75
Hall of Famers: Ivan Rodriguez
Details: The Marlins were 16-22 when they fired Torborg and hired McKeon, who came out of retirement at age 72 to lead an improbable turnaround. Florida called up left-hander Dontrelle Willis and 20-year-old slugger Miguel Cabrera from the minors, and the Marlins won the National League wild card. They won 32 of their last 46 games, including the
___
2007 COLORADO ROCKIES
Manager: Clint Hurdle
Record: 90-73
Pythagorean Record: 91-72
Hall of Famers: None
Details: The Rockies won 14 of 15 to end the regular season, including a one-game playoff against San Diego for the wild card. Then they swept Philadelphia and Arizona to enter the World Series on a 21-1 run. After a lengthy break before the World Series, Colorado was swept by the Red Sox, but the Rockies' surge had the term "Rocktober" taking hold of Denver. Colorado beat Trevor Hoffman and the Padres in the playoff on a sacrifice fly in the 13th inning. Matt Holliday slid in for the winning run, although replays were inconclusive on whether he actually touched the plate. Holliday led the National League in batting average, hits, doubles, RBIs and total bases.
___
2008 TAMPA BAY RAYS
Manager: Joe Maddon
Record: 97-65
Pythagorean Record: 92-70
Hall of Famers: None
Details: A year after finishing with the worst record in baseball, Tampa Bay improved by 31 games and won the American League pennant, a remarkable accomplishment by a team with one of the lowest payrolls in the majors. That turnaround began a stretch of four
Honorable Mention: The Rays led the American League with 96 wins in 2010, with Price, Longoria and Carl Crawford leading the way. They also won 91 games in 2011, when Longoria's homer to win the final game of the regular season put them in the playoffs. In 2013, Tampa Bay won 92 games, including a one-game playoff against Texas for a wild card. The Rays then beat Cleveland in the AL wild-card game.
___
2011 PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Manager: Charlie Manuel
Record: 102-60
Pythagorean Record: 103-59
Hall of Famers: None
Details: The Phillies cruised to their fifth straight NL East title while setting a franchise record for wins behind one of the game's greatest starting rotations. Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels and Roy Oswalt combined for 59 wins, and even rookie Vance Worley chipped in an 11-3 record. Halladay pitched eight complete games and finished second in the Cy Young vote, one spot ahead of Lee, who threw six shutouts. The balanced lineup included Chase Utley and former MVPs Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins. Philadelphia was stymied in the
___
2011 TEXAS RANGERS
Manager: Ron Washington
Record: 96-66
Pythagorean Record: 98-64
Hall of Famers: None
Details: With a lineup that included Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton, Michael Young, Ian Kinsler, Nelson Cruz and Elvis Andrus, Texas set a franchise record for victories and won its second consecutive American League pennant. Young hit .338 on the season, and C.J. Wilson and Derek Holland won 16 games apiece. Cruz slugged six home runs in the ALCS, and then the Rangers came agonizingly close to winning it all against St. Louis. The Cardinals were down to their last strike in both the ninth and 10th innings of Game 6, but they were able to extend the World Series and eventually win it.
___
2015 KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Manager: Ned Yost
Record: 95-67
Pythagorean Record: 90-72
Hall of Famers: None
Details: The Royals won their second straight pennant, and after losing in seven games to San Francisco in 2014, they finished the job against New York a year later for the franchise's second World Series title. Kansas City seemed to get stronger as it advanced through the
___
(The Pythagorean record, a popular sabermetric innovation developed by Bill James, is estimated using a team's runs scored and runs allowed. Those figures and other information for this report came from Baseball-Reference.com.)
___
