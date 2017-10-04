Burks scores 16, Jazz roll to 117-78 win over Maccabi Haifa

SALT LAKE CITY — Alec Burks scored 16 points and the Utah Jazz cruised to a 117-78 preseason victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night.

The Israeli team was the second international opponent the Jazz began the preseason against after beating the Sydney Kings 108-83 on Monday.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder went deep into the roster and used the night to experiment with different lineups. The score was lopsided, but the Jazz are still searching for an offensive identity after the losses of Gordon Hayward and George Hill.

Burks had a strong effort for the second consecutive game, knocking down 3 of 3 3-pointers and adding eight rebounds. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles finished with 12 points apiece in limited playing time.

Ricky Rubio handed out five assists in his second game with Utah, but shot 0 for 4 from the floor and had six turnovers. Dante Exum showed good decision-making with nine points and six assists.

Brandon Bowman led Maccabi with 28 points and former Atlanta Hawk Josh Smith added 18 points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

Maccabi Haifa: Smith, who spent his NBA career as a 6-foot-9 tweener between small forward and power forward, started at centre . ... Haifa forced 21 turnovers and had 18 of its own.

Jazz: Utah rested Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson. ... Donovan Mitchell (right hamstring tightness) and Raul Neto (left quadriceps tightness) were both out with an injury. ... Gobert, Derrick Favours and Rubio did not play in the second half.

REST ALREADY?

Snyder said the team has practiced hard recently and he wanted to give Hood and Johnson some time off, which also allowed him to play with different lineups. The Jazz have been diligent with injury prevention, starting in August, after two consecutive seasons of injury issues throughout the roster.

UP NEXT

HAIFA: Maccabi continues its NBA exhibition tour against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.