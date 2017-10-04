Giants sign Halapio from practice squad, waive Skinner
A
A
Share via Email
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed
The Giants made the move Wednesday with starting
Brett Jones is filling in for Richburg, but the Giants (0-4) needed a backup heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4). Richburg has started the past 26 games at
Halapio played in all four Giants' preseason games. A sixth-round draft choice by the Patriots in 2014, he had not played in a regular-season game.
Skinner was re-signed last week and was inactive in the game at Tampa Bay Sunday.
The Giants also signed offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL