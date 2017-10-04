Giants sign Halapio from practice squad, waive Skinner

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed centre Jon Halapio off their practice squad and waived linebacker Deontae Skinner.

The Giants made the move Wednesday with starting centre Weston Richburg in their concussion protocol after being injured against the Buccaneers last week.

Brett Jones is filling in for Richburg, but the Giants (0-4) needed a backup heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4). Richburg has started the past 26 games at centre .

Halapio played in all four Giants' preseason games. A sixth-round draft choice by the Patriots in 2014, he had not played in a regular-season game.

Skinner was re-signed last week and was inactive in the game at Tampa Bay Sunday.

The Giants also signed offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

