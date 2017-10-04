Golden Knights trying to boost community after shooting
LAS VEGAS — The NHL's fledgling Golden Knights understand Las Vegas is in need of inspiration and hope after last weekend's deadly shooting and they're trying to provide some.
Golden Knights players have visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, United Blood Services, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a family assistance
"Sports are a great thing, it can help take people's minds off of things,"
Center Jonathan Marchessault said the players were
"We're nothing compared to those guys," Marchessault said. "What they've done and what they do for our community and our country, it's amazing. If you think about it we're just entertainers, that's it. They save lives, they make sure everything goes properly around us. They're survivors, they're warriors."
The expansion Golden Knights are the city's first major sports franchise and they've generated a lot of excitement before playing a single game. They open the season on Friday in Dallas and they play their first home game next Tuesday.
"My wife is still shaken up, she's almost scared to go to the games, take the kids to the home opener," said Engelland. "It hits hard and it hits in a lot of different ways. You see these things happen all over the world and no one ever thinks it's going to happen in their backyard. For it to happen here, it's horrific."
