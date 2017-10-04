Gregorius, Judge, bullpen rally wild-card Yanks past Twins
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first
Gregorius' three-run homer tied the score after Minnesota knocked out Luis Severino in the first inning, a pumped-up Judge showed his most emotion this season when he hit a two-run shot in his
Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who chased Ervin Santana after two innings and once again knocked the Twins out of the playoffs.
Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined for 8 2/3 innings of one-run, five-hit relief.
New York opens the AL Division Series on Thursday at AL Central Cleveland. The Twins lost their 13th consecutive
Brian Dozier led off the game with a home run and Eddie Rosario hit a two-run drive as the Twins burst to a quick lead and stunned the sellout crowd of 49,280 at Yankee Stadium.
But Santana was little better than Severino, going to full counts on eight of 11 batters. Gregorius erased the lead four batters into the bottom of the first, and Santana was removed after six outs and 64 pitches with the Twins trailing 4-3.
Minnesota, the first team to rebound from a 100-loss season and make the playoffs the following year, has been eliminated by the Yankees in five of its last six
Judge, the 6-foot-7 sensation who set a rookie record with 52 home runs, was given a Ruthian ovation, with several sections of fans holding signs in his
New York had made just one
At 23, Severino was the youngest Yankees
Severino was shaking his head as walked to the dugout and Green replaced him with runners at second and third. Green struck out Byron Buxton and Jason Castro, then fanned three in a row in the second.
Green gave up Jorge Polanco's single and a pair of walks in the third. Robertson came in with the bases loaded and Buxton's RBI grounder, then struck out Castro.
Robertson tired in the sixth but earned the win, leaving after 52 pitches and 3 1/3 innings — both career highs.
Kahnle relieved with a runner on and retired Joe Mauer on a flyout to the warning track. After Kahnle threw 2 1/3 innings, Chapman struck out three around a hit the ninth.
A pitcher named Santana — Johan Santana — beat the Yankees for the Twins' last
Gardner walked leading off, Judge poked a bloop single to
Green struck the side in the second, but left in the third after a leadoff single and two walks loaded the bases. Buxton hit into a run-scoring forceout before Robertson struck out Castro, and the Yankees went ahead for good in the bottom half when Gary Sanchez doubled off Berrios leading off and scored on Greg Bird's two-out single.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
After a moment of silence for victims of the Las Vegas shooting, Broadway star Aaron Tveit asked fans to join him in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Players on both teams remained at attention on the field until the
WAY BACK WHEN
When the Yankees last won a
MISSED
Zack Granite replaced Buxton in the fourth, two innings after the
TRAINER'S ROOM
Twins 3B-DH Miguel Sano was ruled out after practice Monday. "When he tried to take his swings, it was just too prohibitive as far as not being able to use his front leg as a bracing leg," manager Paul Molitor said. "It was emotional for him because I know he wants to play."
UP NEXT
RHP Masahiro Tanana (13-12) is likely to start Thursday for the Yankees against the Indians and Trevor Bauer (17-9).
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘He saved my life’: Manitoba woman recounts Good Samaritan in Las Vegas attack
-
'A way for men to come together': Men Going Their Own Way just want to be left alone
-
'Women will bear the brunt of the racism': Muslim community feeling backlash after Saturday attack
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police