Injured Strootman out of Dutch squad for crucial qualifiers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Midfielder Kevin Strootman is not fit to play in the Netherlands' final two World Cup qualifiers, dealing a blow to his country's chances of reaching next year's tournament in Russia.

The Dutch football association said Wednesday that the Roma player has a muscle injury and will not be fit in time for Saturday's Group A match against Belarus in Borisov Arena or Tuesday's clash with Sweden in Amsterdam.

The association says coach Dick Advocaat will not call up a replacement for Strootman.