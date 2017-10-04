LEADING OFF: Rockies vs Diamondbacks in NL wild-card game
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:
DUEL IN THE DESERT
Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies face Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke in the NL wild-card game at 8:08 p.m. EDT. It's a matchup of teams that know each other well. The division rivals share a spring training facility and played each other 19 times this season. The winner of No. 20 heads for Los Angeles to play the NL West champion Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Friday. "There's no secrets here," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We know what they like to do. They know our players."
ONE DAY AWAY
The Red Sox and Astros work out in Houston ahead of their AL Division Series. Pitching matchups are set for the first two games, with Justin Verlander scheduled to start Thursday's opener for the Astros against Chris Sale. Dallas Keuchel gets the ball in Game 2 vs. Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz. "It's really deciding between two really deserving, really good guys," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "So I didn't have a lot of stress about it other than we had to pick an order."
MOVING ON
After a wild-card win Tuesday night over Minnesota to start the 2017
