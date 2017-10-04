Miller isn't breaking out his sack dances all the time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller didn't bust out his usual sack dance last week.

"It just depends on the moment in the game," the "Dancing With the Stars" veteran explained Wednesday when asked why he didn't celebrate his take-down of Oakland quarterback EJ Manuel. "If you get sacks on like second down and you dance and bust out a move and then they get the first down on the next play, you look like an idiot.

"So, you've got to really pick and choose the time. Say if it's third down and they are driving the ball, and you get a huge sack, sack-forced-fumble, that's when you can really put it out there. I'm always conscious of the momentum."

Denver was ahead 16-7 with 12 minutes left when Miller dumped Manuel for a 7-yard loss.

And, yes, it came on third down, which forced the Raiders to punt.

"I always feel like I'm going to get the sack, but it was unexpected," Miller said. "I'd rather get back to the sideline and get right back out there. ... Sack dances are for when you're just killing them, OK, it's over. But you really don't want to get sack dances on first or second down. It doesn't matter how great the sack dance is."

No matter the down, Miller just wasn't feeling it apparently.

"I'm a seasoned vet when it comes to sack dances and celebrations. I know the perfect time to do it," he said. "You just feel it. You just like feel it and that just was more like a rally getting with my teammates. Let's get the offence out there so we can finish them off."

Derek Wolfe also got a sack in the game that Denver (3-1) won 16-10 , and he did his usual "Wolfe Howl" afterward.

Asked what it's like at field level when Wolfe hollers like that, Miller said it was no different than watching it on TV.

"You really can't hear it. It's just so loud," Miller said. "... It's like, 'Good job, Wolfe.'"

Miller does take note of players' celebrations on sacks or especially scores now that the league allows more leeway on touchdown celebrations.

"It's just expected now," Miller said, pointing to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in particular.

Now, a touchdown would get Miller's hips moving for sure.

"If I get a touchdown," Miller said, "I've got something for y'all, too."

