Odhiambo back practicing for Seahawks after scary incident

RENTON, Wash. — Left tackle Rees Odhiambo is back on the practice field for the Seahawks after a scary incident following Seattle's win over the Indianapolis Colts that landed him in the hospital.

Odhiambo went through a walkthrough Wednesday morning and was expected to practice later in the day, coach Pete Carroll said.

Odhiambo suffered a bruised sternum in Sunday's 46-18 win and began having breathing problems after the game. He was tended to by medics and then taken to a hospital, where he spent Sunday night.

Odhiambo said he doesn't remember much of what happened after the game, but is hopeful of playing at the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle has already ruled out defensive end Cliff Avril for Sunday's game because of a neck stinger.

