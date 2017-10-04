QMJHL Roundup: Alexis Girard has winner as Sea Dogs fend off Titan 3-1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alexis Girard had the eventual winner in the first period and the Saint John Sea Dogs held on for a 3-1 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Ostap Safin and Cole Reginato also scored for the Sea Dogs (2-3-1), while Alex D'Orio made 34 saves.

Adam Holwell replied for the Titan (2-2-2). Reilly Pickard combined with Dominik Tmej to stop 23 shots.