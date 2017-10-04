Rangers fire bullpen coach, exercise '19 option on Banister

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have fired bullpen coach Brad Holman and exercised their 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister's contract.

Banister has a 261-225 record over three seasons in his first managerial job. The Rangers were AL West Division champions his first two seasons but missed the playoffs this year.

Holman was the bullpen coach the past two seasons after seven years as a pitching coach in the Rangers minor league system. Texas this season had 29 saves, the second lowest-total in the majors, and its save percentage of 58 was the second lowest in the American League.

The team said Wednesday that Hector Ortiz, who had been the first base coach, will take over as bullpen coach and remain the team's catching instructor.

