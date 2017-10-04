Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

MLB Post-season

N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4

---

NBA Pre-season

Brooklyn 115 New York 107

Chicago 113 New Orleans 109

Houston 104 Oklahoma City 97

Phoenix 114 Portland 112

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

National League wild card

Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m.

---

NHL

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, HI, 1 a.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, 10 p.m.

---

