Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
MLB Post-season
N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4
---
NBA Pre-season
Brooklyn 115 New York 107
Chicago 113 New Orleans 109
Houston 104 Oklahoma City 97
Phoenix 114 Portland 112
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
National League wild card
Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m.
---
NHL
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Toronto vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, HI, 1 a.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Haifa Maccabi at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, 10 p.m.
---
