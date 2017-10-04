Sports

Titans QB Marcus Mariota's status still unclear vs. Miami

Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Weeden throws during NFL football practice Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed Weeden after starting quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a strained hamstring Sunday while playing against the Houston Texans. Weeden last played in an NFL game in 2015, when he started three games with the Cowboys and one game with the Texans. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mariota is still unclear for their upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans coach remains hopeful that Mariota will play despite a strained hamstring .

Mariota, who was hurt in last week's loss to Houston, was limited in practice, stretching and throwing passes during the open portion of the workouts on Wednesday. The quarterback did not speak with the media after practice.

The Titans (2-2) signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback, and Mularkey says Weeden's familiarity with the Titans' offence was the deciding factor.

Mularkey says he was not aware if Tennessee considered Colin Kaepernick. But Mularkey says he knows Kaepernick is not familiar with their offence like Weeden and T.J. Yates.

