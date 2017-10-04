Tuesday's Games
MLB Post-season
N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 4
NBA Pre-season
Brooklyn 115 New York 107
Chicago 113 New Orleans 109
Houston 104 Oklahoma City 97
Phoenix 114 Portland 112
