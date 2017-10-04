WHL: Geekie shootout hero for Americans in 3-2 win over Thunderbirds
A
A
Share via Email
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Morgan Geekie scored in the shootout as the Tri-City Americans slipped past the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Michael Rasmussen and Carson Focht scored for the Americans (2-2-0) in regulation time.
Nolan Volcan and Noah Philp scored for the Thunderbirds (2-1-1).
Patrick Dea kicked out 23 shots for Tri-City. Matt Berlin turned away 27 shots for Seattle.
The Americans went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Thunderbirds went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged after jumping on woman's car in Dartmouth road rage incident: police
-
'Women will bear the brunt of the racism': Muslim community feeling backlash after Saturday attack
-
'A way for men to come together': Men Going Their Own Way just want to be left alone
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre