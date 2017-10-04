Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with Nikolaj Ehlers on seven-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms on a $42-million, seven-year contract extension with forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Wednesday.

The extension begins a year from now and carries an average annual value of $6 million, the Jets said in a release.

Ehlers, 21, had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games for the Jets last season.

The six-foot 172-pound native of Aalborg, Denmark had 38 points (15-23) in his rookie season.

Ehlers, the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, is a key part of the Jets' young core with Calder Trophy runner-up Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele.