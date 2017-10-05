Altuve hits 3 home runs in Astros' playoff opener
HOUSTON — Jose Altuve has hit three home runs for the Houston Astros against Boston in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.
Altuve connected twice off Red Sox ace Chris Sale and then against reliever Austin Maddox on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. All three were solo shots.
Altuve led the majors in batting this year. He is listed at just 5-foot-6.
This was the 10th time that a player had homered three times in a
Pablo Sandoval was the last player to hit three homers in a
