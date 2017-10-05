Bills-Bengals Capsule
BUFFALO (3-1) at CINCINNATI (1-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 4-0, Cincinnati 2-2
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 16-14
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Bengals 16-12, Nov. 20, 2016
LAST WEEK — Bills beat Falcons 23-17; Bengals beat Browns 31-7
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 11, Bengals No. 25
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (16), PASS (31)
BILLS
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (23), PASS (19)
BENGALS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams meet for seventh time in nine seasons. ... Bills trying to go 4-1 for first time since 2011. ... Sean McDermott could become first Bills coach to win four of first five games. ... Buffalo is only NFL team that hasn't trailed by six or more points. It has held all four opponents under 17 points, franchise record to start season. ... Bills allowing 13.5 points per game, fewest in NFL. Bengals third at 16.8 per game. ... Bills have allowed only four TDs in opponents' 11 possessions inside 20, third best in league. ... Rookie CB Tre'Davious White leads NFL with eight passes broken up. .. Bills have been held under 300 yards
