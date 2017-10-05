Sports

Carolina picks Jordan Staal, Justin Faulk as team captains

Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk celebrates his goal with Jordan Staal (11), Elias Lindholm (16) and Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017. The Hurricanes didn't have a captain last season. Now they have two ??? forward Staal and defenceman Faulk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes' didn't have a captain last season. Now they have two — forward Jordan Staal and defenceman Justin Faulk.

Coach Bill Peters said Thursday that Staal will begin the season as the captain at home while Faulk will fill that role on the road, and they will switch at midseason. The player not serving as captain during a particular game will join forward Jeff Skinner as an alternate captain.

The Hurricanes haven't had a captain since Eric Staal was traded in February 2016 and used several players as alternates last year.

Jordan Staal's debut wearing the "C'' comes Saturday night against his brother's new team, the Minnesota Wild, in the season opener.

