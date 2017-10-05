Chargers-Giants Capsule
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Giants by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 0-4, Giants 2-2
SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 6-5
LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Giants 37-14, Dec. 8, 2013
LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Eagles 26-24; Giants lost to Buccaneers 25-23
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 29, Giants No. 28
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (29), PASS (6)
CHARGERS
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (31), PASS (7)
GIANTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams specialize in losing close games. ... Chargers have won last three meetings. They have lost their last nine regular-season games dating to Nov. 27. ... QB Philip Rivers threw for 347 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions against Eagles. .. RB Melvin Gordon has TD runs in three of four games. ... WR Keenan Allen had 138 yards receiving last week. Aims for sixth straight 100-yard game vs. NFC. ... WR Tyrell Williams had 75-yard TD catch vs. Eagles. ... LB Jatavis Brown ranks No. 2 in NFL with 41 tackles. .. DE Melvin Ingram has 5
